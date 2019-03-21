Supplementary poll: FG orders closure of borders in three states

Mohammed Babandede, New Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Photo: DailyPost

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of land borders in Adamawa, Benue, and Sokoto states towards Saturday’s supplementary poll in some states.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau made the disclosure in a statement signed by Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the closure of the borders is with effect from Friday noon to Sunday noon.

He said the aim is to restrict movements across the borders of the affected states during the election.

“The public is to take note and ensure compliance,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 23 for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states because governorship election in those states were declared inconclusive.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.