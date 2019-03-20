Alleged husband killing: Court to hear final arguments in no case submission March 26

Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday further fixed March 26, for the adoption of final written addresses in the no case submission filed by Maryam Sanda, charged with the alleged killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Billyaminu was the son of a former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bello Haliru Mohammed.

Maryam was alleged to have killed her husband on November 19, 2017, through multiple stabbing and was arraigned alongside three other persons.

The three other persons, Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam’s mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother; and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, were charged with conspiracy in the murder case.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case which was supposed to be heard by Justice Yusuf Halilu, was further shifted due to the absence of the judge who was said to be on an urgent official assignment.

Counsel in the matter were present in court and with their consensus, the next adjourned date was fixed, the defendants were also present in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution closed its case on January 22 after calling six witnesses.

Olusegun Jolaawo, counsel for Sanda, thereafter informed the court that he was going to file a no- case- submission.

(NAN)