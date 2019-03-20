Alleged husband killing: Court to hear final arguments in no case submission March 26

Maryam Sanda
File photo of Maryam Sanda, with a blue veil covering her face,sitting beside her house-help and police officer at the court.

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday further fixed March 26, for the adoption of final written addresses in the no case submission filed by Maryam Sanda, charged with the alleged killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Billyaminu was the son of a former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bello Haliru Mohammed.

Maryam was alleged to have killed her husband on November 19, 2017, through multiple stabbing and was arraigned alongside three other persons.

The three other persons, Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam’s mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother; and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, were charged with conspiracy in the murder case.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case which was supposed to be heard by Justice Yusuf Halilu, was further shifted due to the absence of the judge who was said to be on an urgent official assignment.

Counsel in the matter were present in court and with their consensus, the next adjourned date was fixed, the defendants were also present in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution closed its case on January 22 after calling six witnesses.

Olusegun Jolaawo, counsel for Sanda, thereafter informed the court that he was going to file a no- case- submission.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.