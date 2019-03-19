Buhari condoles with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi over cyclone

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families who have lost loved ones, homes and means of livelihood in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi as Tropical Cyclone Idai takes a toll on Southern Africa.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president said he deeply shared in the pain and struggle of the governments and people in the region.
Mr Buhari noted that the affected governments had been working hard to ensure safety of citizens and minimize the devastating effect of the cyclone.
The president assured the governments and people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi of the prayers and support of Nigeria as they passed through the trying period.
He also commended all the humanitarian organisations that intervened in the affected countries.
(NAN)
