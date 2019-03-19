Banditry: Osinbajo meets Masari

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina State says he is meeting and strategising with security chiefs over the reoccurring incidents of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Mr Masari disclosed this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he was in the presidential villa to congratulate the vice president on his reelection.

“Part of what we are doing about kidnapping and banditry is that I have seen some security chiefs.

“Before I leave Abuja, I will again see the Inspector General of Police (IG-P) and the Director-General, Department of Security Services (DSS).

“This is to further discuss and develop what we are doing with the military and the people that are on ground at present.

“It is not only about deployment; it is about strategy,’’ the governor said.

On his reelection, Mr Masari said he had creditably performed hence the people of Kastina reelected him.

He said he made promises to the people of Kastina in 2015 which he fulfilled and the people voted for him on the basis of his performance.

“We are happy to say that we have done more than 70 per cent of what we promised the people of Kastina.

“When we went round, we promised them that we would continue with our agenda on education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and security.

“Because of what we have done in the last four years, they believed us and massively voted for us,’’ he said.

