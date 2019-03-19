Alleged N322m money laundering: Court to resume trial of Delta senator May 6

Related News

A Federal High Court Lagos, on Tuesday, adjourned until May 6 and 7, the continuation of trial of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Peter Nwaoboshi, over alleged money laundering.

Mr Nwaoboshi is the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District. He was recently re-elected.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had re-arraigned Nwoboshi on October 5, 2018, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, along with Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd and Suiming Electricals for alleged N322 million money laundering.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charge which was formerly before Justice Mohammed Idris, is now before Aneke, following the elevation of Idris, to the court of Appeal.

The case which was slated for continuation of trial could not however proceed on Tuesday, following the absence of Mr Aneke, who is said to be away on official assignment.

It was consequently adjourned until May 6 and 7 for resumption of trial.

In the charge, the prosecution alleged that Mr Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects, purchased a 12-storey property, known as Guinea House, on Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos for N805 million between May and June 2014.

The anti-graft agency claimed that N322 million out of the N805 million was part of proceeds of “an unlawful act, to wit: fraud.”

The EFCC alleged that the N322 million was transferred to the property’s vendor on the order of Suiming Electricals, which was accused of aiding Mr Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects to commit money laundering on or about May 14, 2014.

According to EFCC, Mr Nwaoboshi, got a contract through Bilderberg Enterprises Ltd to supply new construction equipment to the state Direct Labour Agency at N1,580,000,000.

It said the company allegedly imported and supplied used construction equipment rather than brand new ones despite receiving full payment.

EFCC said Mr Nwaoboshi, with the proceeds, bought the 12-floor building from Delta State Government at N805 million in the name of Golden Touch Construction Projects.

The commission said the senator had “no visible legitimate business venture to generate the amount spent to purchase the said property.”

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions of sections 15(2) (d) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.

(NAN)