Kaduna Killings: Reps urge security agencies to stem attacks

The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to intensify their efforts in stemming the tide of attacks and killings in Kaduna State.

The lawmakers made this call on Tuesday while adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by Yakubu Barde (Kaduna, PDP).

Adopting the motion, the House urged security agencies to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the affected areas.

At least 30 people were killed and homes burnt in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna in what appeared to be a reprisal attack following earlier incidents in the area.

The latest incident occurred in Unguwar Barde Community of the same local government.

Mr Barde who moved the motion recalled that sometime last year precisely in October, the Paramount Ruler of Adara people, the Agom Adara was abducted by gunmen and days after, the corpse of the monarch was found by the roadside at Kateri village along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He reminded the House that a motion was moved on the floor of the house to that effect, calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of the crime were fished out.

“Though it was reported in the media that the suspects were after that apprehended, however, nothing has been heard since then about the prosecution of the suspects.”

“The activities of these armed bandits of recent, have taken a strange dimension, and have become a major concern to the various communities,” he said.

“On Sunday the 10’“ of February 2019; Ungwan Barde village was attacked leaving 11 persons dead. On Tuesday 26th of February, 2019, Karamai village was attacked, and 40 people were killed with over 100 houses burnt down.

“Between Sunday the 10th and Wednesday 13th of March, 2019, in Ungwan Barde, Inkirimi, Dogon Noman, Ungwan Gora and Kyamara villages, over 90 people were killed with several people injured and houses burnt down.”

He said it had been the trend until a few days ago when the state government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area.

Unanimously adopting the motion, the lawmakers called on the House to observe a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives.

The House further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to move to these communities with relief materials.

Relevant committees of the house were also mandated to carry out a investigations.