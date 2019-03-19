NGO conducts free kidney screening in Abuja

World Kindey Day in Abuja
World Kindey Day in Abuja

To mark the World Kidney Day (WKD), a non-governmental organisation, Omotayo Kidney Care Foundation, on Saturday held free kidney screening for Nigerians in Abuja.

The WKD is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidney and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

The day is celebrated across the globe on every second Thursday of March.

The founder of the NGO, Omotayo Akinrinde, who is a registered nurse and works with the Garki Hospital in Abuja, said the aim of the foundation is to create awareness on kidney diseases and the preventive measures.

“We aim at reducing the number of people living with high chronic disease,” Ms Akinrinde said.

“The foundation started in November 2017 and since then, we have had about seven medical outreaches,” she said.

“Initially, I started on Facebook as ‘Your kidney and your health’ where we tell people the ways to care for their kidneys,” she said.

Ms Akinrinde said the foundation undertook the free kidney check to reduce the number of people living with the chronic disease and to commemorate the WKD.

“The cost of treatment for chronic kidney disease is high. It imposes a big burden on individuals and the government,” she said.

Ms Akinrinde said the leading causes of the disease are diabetes and hypertension.

“Most people are not aware of this, they have symptoms of headache and they take paracetamol which cures the headache but not the main illness,” she said.

Speaking at the event,a medical doctor ,Yomi Ekperinpa, advised people to take water regularly and avoid intake of alcohol.

Mr Ekperinpa, who works with Police College Comprehensive Hospital, said avoiding foods low in potassium and sodium is also a way of caring for the kidney.

“The kidney excretes waste, urine, toxic products and regulates blood pressure,” he said.

A beneficiary, Abdulkaheem Abdulsalami, thanked Ms Akinrinde for the initiative and called on international and local agencies to assist in moving the foundation forward.

Another beneficiary, Sidi Ali, urged people to learn how to appreciate good work which is being offered to them free.

“I went to a hospital and was charged N20,000 for this particular test and I had to do it,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.