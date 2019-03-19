France to host biggest dinner in Nigeria

Related News

The French Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday said the country was set to host the biggest French dinner in Nigeria.

Damilola Ayodeji, the Press Officer/Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, said in a statement that the dinner, scheduled to hold on Thursday, was part activities to celebrate the 2019 International Francophone Week.

This year’s celebration is holding from March 18 to March 23 with the theme: “French Language, Connecting for Action.

“Goût de France / Good France, the key event showcasing France gastronomy has taken a greener approach in 2019 aimed at better respecting the planet’s resources.

“On March 21, six Chefs from Abuja will be hosted at the Institut Francais in Nigeria, to present style dinner inspired by French region Province with focus on more responsible cuisine.

“The Institut Francais in Nigeria will host a six-course banquet for 100 people.

“The Institut Francais will transform its courtyard to create a cross between live cooking show and tasty banquet, to host the biggest French dinner in Nigeria and maybe worldwide.”

She said the event would showcase inspired dishes while culinary experts would give critique of the food.

She, however, said that participation at the event would be strictly on invitation.

NAN reports that the week is often celebrated globally by the International Organisation of Francophone countries.

The organisation, also known as Francophonie, consists of 88 member states and governments, accounting for population of 300 million French speakers globally.

(NAN)