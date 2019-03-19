France to host biggest dinner in Nigeria

French President, Emmanuel Macron. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Emmanuel Macron]
French President, Emmanuel Macron. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Emmanuel Macron]

The French Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday said the country was set to host the biggest French dinner in Nigeria.

Damilola Ayodeji, the Press Officer/Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, said in a statement that the dinner, scheduled to hold on Thursday, was part activities to celebrate the 2019 International Francophone Week.

This year’s celebration is holding from March 18 to March 23 with the theme: “French Language, Connecting for Action.

“Goût de France / Good France, the key event showcasing France gastronomy has taken a greener approach in 2019 aimed at better respecting the planet’s resources.

“On March 21, six Chefs from Abuja will be hosted at the Institut Francais in Nigeria, to present style dinner inspired by French region Province with focus on more responsible cuisine.

“The Institut Francais in Nigeria will host a six-course banquet for 100 people.

“The Institut Francais will transform its courtyard to create a cross between live cooking show and tasty banquet, to host the biggest French dinner in Nigeria and maybe worldwide.”

She said the event would showcase inspired dishes while culinary experts would give critique of the food.

She, however, said that participation at the event would be strictly on invitation.

NAN reports that the week is often celebrated globally by the International Organisation of Francophone countries.

The organisation, also known as Francophonie, consists of 88 member states and governments, accounting for population of 300 million French speakers globally.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.