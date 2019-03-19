Senate mourns Nigerians who died in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Debris of crashed Ethiopian Airlines [Photo: Sky News]
Debris of crashed Ethiopian Airlines [Photo: Sky News]

The federal government has been urged to ensure that all aircraft operating within Nigeria are airworthy in order to keep Nigerians safe at all times.

The Senate gave the charge while mourning the two Nigerians who died in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 on March 11.

Pius Adesanmi, a professor of Literary Arts in Carleton University, Canada and Abiodun Bashua, a former United Nations and African Union deputy Joint Special Representative, were aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft.

A motion to mourn the Nigerians was presented by Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos-APC).

Mr Ashafa said ‘both Nigerians that lost their lives in this unfortunate air disaster, are individuals that have distinguished themselves in their fields and till their deaths remained worthy ambassadors of the country in the Diaspora’.

The lawmaker noted that pilots have reportedly complained about the anti-stall system installed on the aircraft models Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 series.

Following his prayers, the Senate observed a minute silence for the deceased while commending the ‘Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for moving swiftly in mitigating the operations of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 series aircraft within the Nigerian Airspace in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.’

The lawmakers also urged the ‘Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to ensure that all aircraft: operating within Nigeria are airworthy in order to keep Nigerians safe at all times.’

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.