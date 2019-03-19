Senate mourns Nigerians who died in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Related News

The federal government has been urged to ensure that all aircraft operating within Nigeria are airworthy in order to keep Nigerians safe at all times.

The Senate gave the charge while mourning the two Nigerians who died in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 on March 11.

Pius Adesanmi, a professor of Literary Arts in Carleton University, Canada and Abiodun Bashua, a former United Nations and African Union deputy Joint Special Representative, were aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft.

A motion to mourn the Nigerians was presented by Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos-APC).

Mr Ashafa said ‘both Nigerians that lost their lives in this unfortunate air disaster, are individuals that have distinguished themselves in their fields and till their deaths remained worthy ambassadors of the country in the Diaspora’.

The lawmaker noted that pilots have reportedly complained about the anti-stall system installed on the aircraft models Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 series.

Following his prayers, the Senate observed a minute silence for the deceased while commending the ‘Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for moving swiftly in mitigating the operations of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 series aircraft within the Nigerian Airspace in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.’

The lawmakers also urged the ‘Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to ensure that all aircraft: operating within Nigeria are airworthy in order to keep Nigerians safe at all times.’