Army confirms killing of garrison commander

An army spokesman has confirmed the killing of Mohammed Barack, the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi State.

Unidentified gunmen killed the colonel on Sunday. It was not clear whether he was killed by bandits or assassins.

Mr Barack, who was riding a power bike, was shot on Jos-Bauchi highway, while returning from Kaduna.

The officer hailed from Kano State.

The spokesperson of 33 Artillery Brigade, Yahaya Kabara, confirmed the shooting.

“Yes, it’s true,” the major said

“Investigation is ongoing, I will get back to you when the finding is out. Let me communicate with my Commander, I will get back to you.” he said.

(NAN)