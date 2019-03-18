Publish polling units result, PDP chieftain tasks INEC

Related News

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public the polling unit results and other materials used for the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Obaze, who was the candidate of the PDP in Anambra 2017 governorship election and a former Secretary to the State Government, made this call in a statement he signed and also tweeted on Monday.

According to him, it is intriguing that INEC continues to withhold polling unit results and other election materials, long after announcing the presidential election results.

He said INEC’s refusal to make the election materials public was creating room for doubts and speculations.

“By its conduct, INEC creates room for speculation and imaginations to roam freely. Indeed, Nigerians now wonder what INEC is hiding from them.

“Whatever the encumbrances, INEC must defend its statutory position as an unbiased umpire by releasing election materials for public scrutiny and complying with court orders where applicable.”

Mr Obaze argued that the polling unit results are not INEC’s property but that of Nigerian voters and the legacy of dozens that tragically lost their lives while trying to defend their votes.

“INEC should stop dithering. It should acquit itself and prove to the world that it is neutral by releasing the Nigerian presidential election polling unit results.” Mr Obaze concluded.

President Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election by polling over 3.9million votes more than his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, of the PDP.

Mr Abubakar and his party, however, vowed to challenge the result in court.