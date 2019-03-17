NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dusty, hazy and cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm activities and persistent dryness over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted dusty and hazy conditions with a visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility less than 1000m over the central states.

It also predicted day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 38 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius over the region.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience dusty and hazy conditions with a visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility less than 1000m.

It further predicted that the northern states would experience day and night temperatures of 34 to 39 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Later in the day, haziness is expected over some inland cities with chances of scattered thunderstorms over places like Oshogbo, Akure, Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Umuahia, Owerri, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Calabar.

“Persistent dryness is expected over the northern and some parts of the central cities while there are chances of thunderstorms over some parts of the south in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)