Osinbajo inaugurates audit committee on policies, programmes, projects

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja inaugurated the Audit Committee on Federal Government’s Policies, Programmes and Projects.

Mr Osinbajo said the committee was set up with a view to taking stock of the administration’s efforts so far and making concrete preparations for the second term in office which would begin on May 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday set up a committee chaired by the vice president to audit policies, programmes and projects in his first term in office.

The committee members are the Chief of Staff to the President, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Finance, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Others are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Minister of Transportation, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister of Water Resources, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) National Security Adviser, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President.

Mr Osinbajo said the terms of reference of the committee were:

“To audit and determine the status of implementation of policies, programmes and projects either inherited or commenced by the out-going Administration

“To Identify and highlight a residue of works and challenges that may militate against their successful implementation.

“To Prepare and produce a detailed working document that would guide the incoming Cabinet Members on the direction of Government regarding policies, programmes and projects.

“Co-opt any organisation (s)/person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the exercise; and make any other recommendation(s) as may be considered necessary.’’

According to Mr Osinbajo, in the next few weeks, the team will determine the current status and performance of Federal Government’s projects and programmes relying on submissions made by the various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

He said aside such submissions, the committee would also do an objective assessment of experts who were already engaged on similar assessments and would be co-opted to assist in the mission.

Mr Osinbajo said the team would be required to produce a detailed implementation plan based on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and several documents including the Next Level document.

“It is important to note the review of ongoing projects is already an entrenched activity of this government.

“In fact, status reports were presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by all ministers between January and May last year and those reports now only need updating for the purposes of this committee’s work.

“Also, plans are always guided by the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the promises which we made to Nigerians and also by the ERGP where we strive to reflect not just on our annual budget but policies and programmes and implementation plans of the government.

“Of course, this will now be supplemented by the updates made by the party manifesto by way of the Next Level document, ’’ he said.

He said the committee would also ensure that there was an objective report; very critical analysis and realistic projections.

Mr Osinbajo said that the report would constitute clear guideline for each cabinet minister on ensuring that the incoming government had a clear presentation, ministry by ministry of what government needed to do; the challenges to be envisaged and the implementation plan.

He said all members of the committee would be required to work with teams of their own choice but the committee would work with a team of experts which had already been engaged.

The vice president implored members of the committee to give the assignment the devoted attention that it deserved.

(NAN)