NYSC to review, reform mobilisation process

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 Batch B member perform a summersault during the swearing-in ceremony at Ganjuwa in Bauchi State on Thursday (26/7/18). 04032/26/7/2018/Deji Yake/BJO/NAN

Suleiman Kazaure, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday said the scheme would review and reform its mobilisation process for improvement of the exercise.

Mr Kazaure made this known at the 2019 Batch A Pre-Mobilisation Workshop held in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The theme of the one-day workshop was, “Towards Eliminating Recurrent Issues Affecting The NYSC Mobilisation Process”.

The NYSC boss explained that the workshop was a platform for NYSC and other stakeholders to review issues in mobilisation with a view to addressing challenges and evolving strategies for improvement.

“Over the years, we have tried to sustain cross-fertilisation of ideas in order to achieve a full proof mobilisation thereby enhancing the credibility of the process,” he said.

“The theme of the workshop captures the thrust of our deliberations here today. I, therefore, implore you to share your wealth of experience and expertise to enable us to remove all impediments to the mobilisation process and, especially, ensure a hitch-free 2019 Batch A exercise.

“So, we are here to find solutions to problems encountered in the present and future mobilisations. That is the essence of the workshop and I am very sure we will find a way out,” he said.

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, represented by his Deputy, Silas Agara, commended the NYSC management for organising the workshop to find lasting solutions to problems hindering smooth mobilisation of Corps members.

“Let me commend the NYSC management for the choice of Nasarawa State to host the session preparatory to staging of the 2019 Batch A mobilisation exercise,” he said.

