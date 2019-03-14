How Police Nab Two Suspects Over Kidnap of Egyptian.

Related News

Police in Asaba have arrested two men in connection with the kidnapp of an Egyptian Engineer, Reda Hasanin.

The victim was lured from Egypt with the pretence of awarding his firm a contract by a group of kidnappers led by one Sunny (surname unknown).

The arrest of the two suspects came as a result of alarm raised by people in the area.

According to the chief informant, Anthony Ibe (not his real name) he heard someone shouting for help on Sunday morning. He said he became worried at the persistance of the shout which prompted him to move in the direction of the shout.

He added that on locating the building where the south emanated from, he met other curious people from the neighborhood who demanded what was happening in the house.

One of the suspects came out and told them that it was a family affair. He said the noise was coming from his younger brother who went to Europe and came back with nothing after the family had expended over two million naira on him.

The informant revealed that he personally insisted on seeing the brother but the suspect pleaded for time. He later brought someone to them and claimed he was his brother who shouting.

Anthony said he alerted the police when he was not satisfied with the explanation given.

When the police arrived the scene, they discovered the Egyptian who was already unconscious and in a pool of blood probably from injury he sustained on his head for daring to shout for help.

He was however resuscitated and taken to hospital for more treatment.

The image maker of Delta state Police Command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie confirmed the rescue of the Egyptian when contacted.

He, however, revealed that the two suspects have been transfered to the Force Headquatres, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the informant, Anthony Ibe has cried out to well meaning nigerians to come to his rescue to relocate from the area.

He said his life is in danger as a result of the role he played in the rescue of the Egyptian.

While speaking to journalists, Anthony revealed that his family has fled home as a result of fear and advice from friends and relations.

‘ As I am talking to you now, my wife and children have left home for fear of being attacked because these suspects are connected. I believe their members are everywhere and everybody in the area already know I played a major role in the rescue and I also called the police,’ he said.

Other neighbours who spoke to our reporter revealed that shout for help from different voices from the building have been on for years and they expressed belief that with the arrest already made, such things would stop in the area.

