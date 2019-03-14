Court orders defendant to produce original documents to prove he is late PM Balewa’s son

Related News

An FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya on Thursday ordered Abdujalil Balewa to produce the originals of documents he seeks to tender in court to prove that he is the son of late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Mr Balewa was brought to the court by his siblings claiming that he was not the son of the late Prime Minister.

Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the order when the defendant’s counsel, Nnaemeka Otagburuagu sought to tender the defendant’s indigeneship certificate in evidence.

The claimants’ counsel, Henry Okoro, had objected claiming that it was a photocopy and not admissible.

The judge said as provided in section 104 of the Evidence Act, the document was not admissible in evidence and ordered that the original copies be produced on next adjourned date.

Mr Kekemeke adjourned the case until May 23, for the continuation of the case.

Mukhtar, Saddik and Umar, all children of the late premier, instituted a suit before Mr Kekemeke claiming that Mr Abduljalil was not their brother.

The plaintiffs, therefore, sought the order of the court for a declaration that the defendant was never a son or grandson of the late Prime Minister.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant by himself, agents or servants from referring to himself as the son or grandson or blood relation of Sir Balewa.

In addition a public apology and retraction of all previous claims by the defendant in the print and electronic media that he is the son or grandson of the late premier. (NAN)