FG inaugurates committee on leather products policy implementation

Ogbonnaya Onu
Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology. [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]

The minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has inaugurated the “National Steering Committee” to implement Nigeria’s leather products policy.

A statement signed by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Head of Public Relations Unit in the ministry, quoted Mr Onu as saying that all efforts would be deployed to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

He said that the widely acclaimed Moroccan leather products are actually sourced from Nigeria.

“The leather industry is very critical to national growth and development because it will boost our Gross Development Product (GDP) and increase our foreign exchange earnings

“The policy will solve most of the problems hindering the growth of the leather sector and will enable Nigeria to produce shoes, belts and other leather products similar to what is obtained in other developed countries of the world.

“The committee is expected to set up working plan and budget for the effective implementation exercise of the policy within two months.

“It is also expected to coordinate and monitor the optimal implementation of the policy in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders,” the minister said.

The committee was expected to provide related feedback and submit report to the ministry from time to time.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Bitru Nabasu, told the committee to ensure actualisation of the strategic implementation plan to enable Nigeria to realise the gains in the leather sector.

The chairman of the committee, Eucharia Oparah, said the leather industry had a lot of potentials, which need to be harnessed.

According to Mr Oparah, the implementation of the leather policy is the beginning of the revitalisation of the leather sector.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.