FG inaugurates committee on leather products policy implementation

The minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has inaugurated the “National Steering Committee” to implement Nigeria’s leather products policy.

A statement signed by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Head of Public Relations Unit in the ministry, quoted Mr Onu as saying that all efforts would be deployed to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

He said that the widely acclaimed Moroccan leather products are actually sourced from Nigeria.

“The leather industry is very critical to national growth and development because it will boost our Gross Development Product (GDP) and increase our foreign exchange earnings

“The policy will solve most of the problems hindering the growth of the leather sector and will enable Nigeria to produce shoes, belts and other leather products similar to what is obtained in other developed countries of the world.

“The committee is expected to set up working plan and budget for the effective implementation exercise of the policy within two months.

“It is also expected to coordinate and monitor the optimal implementation of the policy in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders,” the minister said.

The committee was expected to provide related feedback and submit report to the ministry from time to time.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Bitru Nabasu, told the committee to ensure actualisation of the strategic implementation plan to enable Nigeria to realise the gains in the leather sector.

The chairman of the committee, Eucharia Oparah, said the leather industry had a lot of potentials, which need to be harnessed.

According to Mr Oparah, the implementation of the leather policy is the beginning of the revitalisation of the leather sector.

(NAN)