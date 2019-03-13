Pilot of Ethiopian Airlines plane reported flight control problems – CEO

Debris of crashed Ethiopian Airlines [Photo: Sky News]
Debris of crashed Ethiopian Airlines [Photo: Sky News]

The pilot of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 had “flight control problems” shortly before the fatal crash, the company’s chief executive has told CNN.

CEO Tewolde GebreMariam told CNN’s Richard Quest on Tuesday that a recorded conversation with air traffic control detailed the final moments of the flight.

“He was having difficulties with the flight control of the airplane, so he asked to return back to base,” Mr GebreMariam said.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopia Airlines crashed en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 persons on board.

A 737 MAX 8 was also involved when a Lion Air flight from Indonesia went down in October 2018.

Mr GebreMariam told CNN his airline’s pilots had received additional training on the flight procedures involving the 737 MA after the Lion Air crash.

He said Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its fleet of MAX 8s, along with several other countries, including China, Australia and the United Kingdom.

“We don’t yet know the exact cause of the accident, and speculation is not helpful in either way,” Mr GebreMariam said, “but I think there are questions without answers on the airplane.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.