Presidential aide mourns Nigerians who died in Ethiopian airline crash

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the death of three Nigerians in the Diaspora in the Ethiopian Airline crash on Sunday as sad and shocking.

The affected Nigerians in the ill- fated airline were Professor Pius Adesanmi of Carlton University, Canada, Abiodun Bashua, an ambassador and Karim Safi, who was based in Europe.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on Tuesday by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the death of the Nigerians was very painful at this crucial time of diaspora development in Africa.

“They all died in the active service of helping and contributing to the growth of Diaspora not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

“The sudden loss of our distinguished Diasporans in the Ethiopian airline is shocking, sad and devastating.

She said the distinguished Nigerians had contributed immensely to the development of Diaspora affairs in Nigeria and will be greatly missed.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa offered her condolences to their immediate family members, the Diaspora community and Nigerians in general.

She prayed God to bless the soul of the Nigerians and console the families of all who lost their lives in the crash and for their gentle souls to rest in perfect peace.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased Nigerians were part of the delegates that were supposed to attend CIDO/ECOSOCC meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr Adesanmi was one of the few professors who taught about the AU and Agenda 2063; Mr Safi, one of the founders of African Diaspora Youth in Europe (ADYFE) while Mr Bashua was a retired, senior Nigerian diplomat with many years with the UN.

The trio were among the 149 passengers and eight crew members from 32 countries aboard the Ethiopian Airline from Addis Abba, Ethiopia that crashed on Sunday on its way to Nairobi, Kenya.