Nigerian passenger dies on Delta Air Atlanta-Lagos flight

Delta Air (Photo Credit: Polis Online)
Delta Air (Photo Credit: Polis Online)

A Nigerian passenger on Delta Air Lines Flight DL54 travelling from Atlanta, United States to Lagos was on Monday afternoon found unresponsive before landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The 54-year-old passenger (name withheld), who was ill before boarding the flight, died three minutes before the aircraft touched down at the airport.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Alabi said the command was notified of the development after the aircraft landed at the airport by the airline officials.

Also, Delta Air Lines in a statement issued by its media consultant, Mohammed Abdullahi, confirmed the development.

”A passenger on Delta Flight DL54 travelling from Atlanta to Lagos today (March 11), was found unresponsive before landing.

”Local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed the passenger had sadly passed away.

”Delta extends its deepest condolences to the family at this sad time. As a matter of passenger privacy, Delta will not release additional information,” the airline said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.