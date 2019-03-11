Cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorm over Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Ilorin, Lafia and Niger in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 36 to 41 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Localised thunderstorms are expected over Akure, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Shaki, Oshogbo, Enugu, Awka, Abakiliki, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Ikom and Obudu in the afternoon and evening.

“Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the southern and central states with chances of sunny and hazy condition over the northern state in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

