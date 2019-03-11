How I would want to be remembered – Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura declared that he would want to be remembered as a leader who kept his word that elections in Nigeria must be free, fair and credible.

Receiving Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, who came to formally inform him of his election victory in last Saturday’s governorship poll, the president commended Nigerians who heeded to his pre-election appeals to cast their votes peacefully.

The president, who described last Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections across the country as largely successful, said:

‘‘I have maintained a position that elections must be free and fair and people have the right to make their choices and vote their consciences. I am happy they understood the message and did just that.

‘‘Power is a public trust that belongs to the people. Power is not by strength or wisdom but by Providence. Elected persons must be fair and just. This is the legacy I want to leave behind. A leader must be fair and just. All leaders should strive to do that.’’

Governor Masari, who was accompanied by officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, thanked the president and the party for the support which led to his decisive victory on March 9.

The governor pledged to work for the good of the people of Katsina State, in line with the vision of the APC government at the centre.