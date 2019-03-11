Low voter turnout in governorship polls is loud protest by Nigerians – Catholic Bishop

Related News

The Catholic Arch-Bishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has described the low turnout of voters in Saturday’s elections as a demonstration of lack of confidence by Nigerians in the electoral system.

Mr Onaiyekan also said the low turnout was a loud protest against the outcome of the presidential polls.

Speaking during a homily at a mass organised to mark the beginning of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) first plenary session for 2019 on Monday, Mr Onaiyekan said the majority of the winners in the elections emerged due to “bad laws which made implementation problematic and at times offered a lacuna for evil-minded people to exploit things to their advantage.”

He said: “Nigerians who aided in rigging elections should understand the consequences of exploiting the people’s franchise.”

“Whatever the outcome of our elections, fair or foul, whoever holds power at the end of the day, must remember that power belongs to God alone. He will demand strict accountability on how anyone takes power and uses it. God cannot be deceived or challenged.

“Those who claim that these elections were wonderful because it worked in their favour should be reminded that bad elections cannot lead to good governance.

“The massive boycott of the polls on March 9 in many places can well be a loud protest and vote of no confidence in a process that had destroyed their trust in the system.

“The government that has been declared re-elected must listen to the sounds of murmurs and protests in the wind and take proactive steps to pull the nation together, even while we await the outcome of the legal challenge already on course in the tribunal.”

Mr Onaiyekan described as unfortunate the many cases of election manipulation, violence and other electoral offences witnessed in the polls.

He called on the winners to search their consciences and ensure that the country’s citizens are treated with care as children of God.

“Those who have been declared winners in these elections must combine their euphoria in victory with a sincere examination of conscience before God. Not only the good of the nation but also their salvation before God are at stake.”

Saturday’s governorship elections witnessed low turnout and many cases of violence in parts of the country. Some elections have also been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).