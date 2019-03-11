Court sentences teenager to 6 years in prison for stealing 3 female underwear in Osun

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday sentenced one Olasunkanmi Yekini, 19, to six years in prison for stealing three female underwears and one Tecno mobile phone valued at N6,000.

Magistrate Rofiat Olayemi sentenced the culprit without any option of fine.

The Prosecuting police officer, Jafani Musilimi, an Inspector of police, told the court the convict committed the offense on January 28, at about 10 a.m., at No. 12 Ibokun road, Oja-Oba area, Osogbo.

Musilimi said the convict broke into the apartment of one Folashade Ganiyu and stole three underpants belonging to her inside her bathroom.

“The convict also stole a Techno mobile phone valued at about N6,000 belonging to the complainant,” he said.

He said the convict conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 412 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The convict was charged with theft and breach of public peace. (NAN)

