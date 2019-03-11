Trial of school staff charged with killing toddler out of negligence stalled

Related News

Proceedings in the trial of a nursery school staff, Rukayat Amisu, charged with killing a toddler out of negligence by sitting her on top of hot water container were stalled on Monday.

The absence of Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, was blamed for the development.

The judge was said to be on another official duty.

The case was consequently adjourned until May 8 for hearing in a bail application filed by the defendant.

The police had on March 4 arraigned Amisu on a count charge of manslaughter.

The court remanded her in prison pending hearing and determination of her bail application.

According to prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu, the defendant, committed the alleged offence on October 21, 2015, at 10.00 a.m. at No. 11, Idowu St. on Lagos Island.

He said the defendant unlawfully killed three-year-old Aliyah Ahmed by negligently sitting her on top of a container of hot water, while feeding her.

Sunmonu said the toddler fell inside the hot water and it burnt her and led to her death.

According to him, the alleged offence contravenes Section 227 of the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her counsel, A. O. Ladipo, filed the bail application on her behalf. (NAN)