Judge’s absence stalls Rickey Tarfa’s trial over alleged perversion of justice

The absence of Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Monday stalled the trial of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rickey Tarfa (SAN), on the accusation of perversion of the course of justice.

Justice Akintoye was said to have been away on an undisclosed official duty.

It could not be independently confirmed if the Judge’s absence has to do with the ongoing Judges’ conference.

Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing in the case until March 19.

Mr Tarfa is standing trial on a 26-count charge bordering on alleged offering of monetary gratification to two judges of the Federal High Court – Justices Hyeladzira Nganjiwa and Mohammed Yunusa.

The Economic ans Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its charge said Mr Tarfa had between June 27, 2012 and January 8, 2016, paid about N5.3 million in several tranches into Justice Nganjiwa’s account.

The anti-graft agency also accused the defendant of paying into Justice Yunusa’s account, a total of N800,000 in three tranches between February 9 and November 30, 2015.

The agency further accused Mr Tarfa of age falsification.

He was initially arraigned on March 9, 2016. But, on his re-arraignment on November 16, 2016, Mr Tarfa pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail on self-recognition.

Though EFCC has since closed its case, but the court dismissed Mr Tarfa’s no case-submission application.

NAN also reports that Mr Tarfa’s first witness, a Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR)of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Bello Okandeji, is yet to finish his cross-examination.

The trial on the last adjourned date, January 21, suffered a setback because of Mr Tarfa’s absence.

Mr Tarfa’s counsel, Jelili Owonikoko, told the court his client traveled outside the country for medical treatment.

Mr Owonikoko, who informed the court that Mr Tarfa would be away for three months, said his failing health condition urgently needed medical attention abroad.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, affirmed receipt of a medical report and a letter from the defendant in which he had requested for an adjournment date.

He, however, said the defendant should have come to court to apply for leave to travel before embarking on such a trip.

Justice Akintoye, however, who granted the request, asked the defence counsel to ensure his client appeared in court on the next adjourned date.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the court did not sit apparently because of the ongoing Judges’ conference.

(NAN)