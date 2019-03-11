Buhari condoles loss of two Nigerians in Ethiopian Airlines crash

FILE PHOTO: Pius Adesanmi delivering a TedEx speech. Image courtesy: Adesanmi Facebook Page
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the death of two Nigerians, Abiodun Bashua and Pius Adesanmi, in the Ethiopian Airlines plane which crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board on Sunday.

Mr Bashua was a Nigerian diplomat while Mr Adesanmi was a professor at Carleton University in Canada.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said his “thoughts are with the families and friends of these distinguished Nigerians and the other passengers and crew who lost their lives in the plane crash in Addis Ababa.”

“May the Almighty Allah give them strength and fortitude to bear the loss.”

All the 157 passengers and crew in the Boeing 737 plane, flying from Ethiopia to Kenya, died.

