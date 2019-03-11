JUST IN: Tambuwal set to win Sokoto guber election

The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is set to win the governorship election held in Sokoto State on Saturday.
Results from all the 23 local governments in the state Monday morning showed that the PDP candidate is coasting home to victory.
Mr Tambuwal polled 489, 204 in the results of all LGAs announced while Aliyu Ahmad of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 486, 090.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tambuwal was leading in 12 local government areas of the state.
At the Sultan Maccido Collation Centre in Sokoto, final corrections are being made by the electoral official ahead of the official declaration of the winner.
Details later…
