UPDATED: Bauchi election declared inconclusive

10.22a.m Polling Unit 013, Ward 4, Ibiono Ibom Western, accreditation and voting is about to commence. Voters are lining up, ready to cast their vote.
10.22a.m Polling Unit 013, Ward 4, Ibiono Ibom Western, accreditation and voting is about to commence. Voters are lining up, ready to cast their vote.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Bauchi State governorship election inconclusive.

From the final results declared, the margin of lead which stood at 4059 is less than cancelled Votes, 45,312, excluding Tafawa Balewa.

The INEC will now organise another fresh election in the affected polling units of Tafawa Balewa LGA

Below are the details of the declared result.

Total Registered Voters: 2,323603

Accredited Voters:1,056,729

APC: 465,453
NNPP: 31,057
PDP: 469,512
PRP:45,735

Total Votes Cast: 1,026,801

Rejected: 21,419

Margin of lead : 4059

Cancelled Votes (without Tafawa Balewa): 45,312.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.