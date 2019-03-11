UPDATED: Bauchi election declared inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Bauchi State governorship election inconclusive.
From the final results declared, the margin of lead which stood at 4059 is less than cancelled Votes, 45,312, excluding Tafawa Balewa.
The INEC will now organise another fresh election in the affected polling units of Tafawa Balewa LGA
Below are the details of the declared result.
Total Registered Voters: 2,323603
Accredited Voters:1,056,729
APC: 465,453
NNPP: 31,057
PDP: 469,512
PRP:45,735
Total Votes Cast: 1,026,801
Rejected: 21,419
Margin of lead : 4059
Cancelled Votes (without Tafawa Balewa): 45,312.