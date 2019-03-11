UPDATED: Bauchi election declared inconclusive

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Bauchi State governorship election inconclusive.

From the final results declared, the margin of lead which stood at 4059 is less than cancelled Votes, 45,312, excluding Tafawa Balewa.

The INEC will now organise another fresh election in the affected polling units of Tafawa Balewa LGA

Below are the details of the declared result.

Total Registered Voters: 2,323603

Accredited Voters:1,056,729

APC: 465,453

NNPP: 31,057

PDP: 469,512

PRP:45,735

Total Votes Cast: 1,026,801

Rejected: 21,419

Margin of lead : 4059

Cancelled Votes (without Tafawa Balewa): 45,312.