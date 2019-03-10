NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny, hazy weather for Monday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localized thundery activities over Mambilla plateau, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo and Bida in the afternoon and evening period.
The agency also predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning and localized thunderstorms over Benin, Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the north while partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states.

“There are chances of localized thunderstorms activities over the southern part of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.