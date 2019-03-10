Agitation for Senate Presidency begins, as forum drums support for Lawan

Related News

With the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in control of more than two-thirds of the members of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly by virtue of the recent elections, agitation for who will emerge the next Senate President appears to have begun.

A political pressure group, the National Interest Progressive Forum (NIPF) on Sunday appealed to the APC leadership to support the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan, the senator representing Yobe North as the President of the 9th Senate.

The forum made the appeal in Abuja in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Taura, and Secretary, Clement Ojima and sent to media houses.

The group said the call became imperative as the APC needs to ensure a stable 9th National Assembly (NASS) to achieve the objectives contained in the party’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

“The leadership of the APC should not to allow another four years of disagreement in the National Assembly now that it has a comfortable majority,” the group said.

It said the emergence of Lawan as President of Senate would ensure the legislature worked harmoniously with other arms of government to achieve the goal of the party, particularly as his loyalty was not in doubt on all issues.

The forum said that it was necessary for the APC to put its house together by allowing only its loyal members emerge as leaders of the two chambers of National Assembly.

“Senator Lawan is a thorough-bred politician and an excellent lawmaker. We call on the leadership of APC to encourage Senators-elect to support Lawan as the next Senate President,” the group said.

The leadership of the forum also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the party to ensure that competence, experienced and absolute party loyalty are considered in the process of choosing the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The President cannot afford to remain neutral as was the case in 2015, when some members of the APC went against the party’s decision.

“We advise the Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership of the APC not to relent in its effort at ensuring party discipline at all levels,” the forum said. (NAN)