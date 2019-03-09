Speaker Dogara mourns slain Oyo lawmaker, Sugar

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the family of slain Oyo lawmaker, Olatoye Temitope, who was shot at a polling unit during Saturday’s elections in the state.

Mr Olatoye, the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of the state, died following gunshot injuries he received.

The deceased was shot in the eye by political thugs at a collation centre in Elesu, Lagelu Local Government Area and later confirmed dead by the University Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.

In a message on his Twitter handle @YakubDogara on Saturday night, Mr Dogora described the killing as shocking, primitive and wicked.

“I received with shock, the sad and distressing news of the assassination of my brother and colleague, Hon. Olatoye Temitope Sugar, in Oyo State today. The murder of Hon Sugar in election violence today is primitive, wicked, inhumane, barbaric and highly condemnable,” Mr Dogora said.

Mr Temitope, 46, contested a senatorial seat but lost to the APC in the election held on February 23.