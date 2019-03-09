What the weather will look like on Sunday — NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central region with day and night temperatures of 33 to 39 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau and Ilorin axis in the afternoon and evening period.

It predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with chances of a partly cloudy condition over Sokoto.

It further predicted thundery activities over Yelwa in the morning and thundery activities over Sokoto in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms over Eket, Calabar and Port Harcourt axis.

“Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications for rainfall activities over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

