Why I’m still voting at 90, says nonagenarian

A nonagenarian voter in Kwali, Federal Capital Territory, Amina Muhammadu, says she is participating in the ongoing Chairmanship and Councillorship elections to guarantee a better future for her grand and great-grandchildren.

Hajiya Muhammadu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after casting her vote at Polling Unit 005 in Kwali township, said education should be the focus of any grassroots leader.

“At age 90, I still come out to participate in general elections of this nature because I believe we can still elect leaders that will cater for the wellbeing of citizens.

“I am so concerned about education for our children and grandchildren because, without it, there won’t be a good future for them.

“I want the winner of this election to provide quality basic education for our children,” she said.

She appealed to whoever will emerge as the area council’s chairman to also provide quality healthcare service to the people in the area.

The 90-year-old senior citizen who said she had been voting since the return of democracy in the country in 1999, expressed happiness for being alive to participate in the 2019 general elections.

“I trust my people. I know they will vote for only people who have the capacity to deliver,” she said. (NAN)