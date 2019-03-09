Why I’m still voting at 90, says nonagenarian

FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello

A nonagenarian voter in Kwali, Federal Capital Territory, Amina Muhammadu, says she is participating in the ongoing Chairmanship and Councillorship elections to guarantee a better future for her grand and great-grandchildren.

Hajiya Muhammadu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after casting her vote at Polling Unit 005 in Kwali township, said education should be the focus of any grassroots leader.

“At age 90, I still come out to participate in general elections of this nature because I believe we can still elect leaders that will cater for the wellbeing of citizens.

“I am so concerned about education for our children and grandchildren because, without it, there won’t be a good future for them.

“I want the winner of this election to provide quality basic education for our children,” she said.

She appealed to whoever will emerge as the area council’s chairman to also provide quality healthcare service to the people in the area.

The 90-year-old senior citizen who said she had been voting since the return of democracy in the country in 1999, expressed happiness for being alive to participate in the 2019 general elections.

“I trust my people. I know they will vote for only people who have the capacity to deliver,” she said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.