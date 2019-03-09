Soldiers detain election observer for performing his duty

Soldiers on Saturday detained and harassed an accredited election observer for performing his duties.

Abdulraheem Tunde, an observer with the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) was stopped at a military checkpoint in front of the Ojo barracks, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Earlier, while in his chartered vehicle, they were stopped by a stranded soldier who begged to be offered a ride.

They helped him and were all stopped together.

The assisted soldier was also detained for a short time but was later released after some confirmation he was on election duty.

However, it was not the same for Mr Abdulraheem, who, despite showing his identification and accreditation tags and vest, was detained for about an hour.

” I was asked to come down and I identified myself with the INEC accreditation tag,” but the soldiers claimed I was a party agent, Mr Abdulraheem said

Two of the senior soldiers on duty, A.S. Atunwa and R. Badamasi, forced the observer to reveal the contents of his phone, Even that did not satisfy them.

“A.S. Atunwa didn`t allow me go until he went through the messages on the WhatsApp reporting platform and claimed we observers make reports filled with lies,” Mr Abdulraheem said.

It was after an hour and when the soldiers felt satisfied with themselves that they let the observer go.

In her reaction, the director of the CDD, Idayat Hassan, described the incident as a sad one.

“Observers were duly accredited by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move around and carry out their duties,” she said.

“All these fantasies are completely unwelcomed,” Ms Hassan said.

