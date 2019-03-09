Election: Police arrest fake INEC officer in Abuja

Related News

The police at Efab Estate Polling Unit 017 Mbora District, Life camp on Saturday, arrested a fake Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Polling Officer (PO) during the Chairmanship and Councillors Election.

Mohammed Bako, the officer-in charge at the estate who spoke with the correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the fake PO had no incriminating items in the bag he was carrying.

Mr Bako said the when the police forced open bag which was locked with a padlock, they found phones, clothing and a sleeping mat.

NAN reports that the police called for “back up” from the Life camp divisional police headquarters and the young man was whisked away.

Before the police was called, NAN reports that the man who claimed to be a PO was seen moving around in a suspicious manner wearing a reflector jacket which had the inscription ‘PO’.

When he was asked by the official PO why he was wearing the jacket since it was impossible to have two POs in a polling unit, he became aggressive.

When the attention of the police was drawn by the argument and he was asked to provide his identity card, he snapped and pushed a policeman to the floor.

The young man who refused to disclose his name said the bag was not his own and he did not have the key to it.

Attempts to calm the young man down failed as he became violent. (NAN)