El-Rufai, Okowa speak on governorship elections

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday expressed satisfaction with logistics and security arrangements for the Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

Mr El-Rufai said this in an interview with reporters while on the queue waiting to cast his vote in Kaduna at Polling Unit 24, Anguwan Sarki, Runfa Ward.

Mr El-Rufai also commended INEC and the security agencies for their efforts.

“Voters’ turn out is impressive. There are more voters compared to the last election.

“I am sure the turnout will be more and the elections peaceful,” he said

He noted that due to intimidation during the last election in some part of the state, the government beefed up security in those areas.

He urged voters to come out and cast their vote without fear.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday voted at about 8.40 a.m., expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious in his re-election bid.

The governor spoke with reporters after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 3 at Oni Primary School, Owa Alero, Ika North East Local Government area of Area.

He lauded INEC for introducing the Registration Area Center (RAC) system which enabled early and timely distribution of electoral materials.

“By the Grace of God, I will emerge victorious, I expect to win a landslide, if not in the 25 local government areas, I will win in 24 local government areas,” he said.

(NAN)