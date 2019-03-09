I can’t say for now election is free, fair — Gov Emmanuel

Related News

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has just cast his vote in the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Mr Emmanuel, who voted at about 9:15 a.m at his polling unit, Unit 1, Town hall, Awa Iman Ward 1, Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, told journalists that he could not use the peaceful and orderly conduct of elections in the area to conclude that the election in the state has been free and fair, so far.

“In terms of preliminary reports, I think it’s a little bit early to assess the situation. But I will to the situation room to find out what is happening,” Mr Emmanuel said.

“But so far so good, the accreditation, authentication has been smooth today, based on my own personal experience. I think I need to check with others to find out the situation all over the state. But by mid-day, I should be able to give you more authentic report on this,” Governor Emmanuel said.

The governor thanked Akwa Ibom people for coming out to vote.

He thanked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) which he said has improved on the effectiveness of the card readers, compared to the last elections.

Mr Emmanuel is contesting for a second term as governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His main opponent, Nsima Ekere, is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).