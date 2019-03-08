What the weather would look like on Election Day – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall over parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Friday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central region in the morning hours.

It also predicted thundery activities over Abuja, Nasarawa, Mambilla Plateau, Minna, Yelwa, Yola, and Ilorin in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 31 to 40 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with chances of thundery activities over Southern Sokoto and Yelwa axis in the afternoon and evening period.

It further predicted that the Northern states would experience day and night temperatures of 32 to 40 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with notable thunderstorms on the Eket, Calabar, and Umuahia axis in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms and cloudy conditions over Lagos and Ijebu ode in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of rainfall and thundery activities over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet further predicted.

(NAN)

