Buhari must give political appointments to only APC members – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the Nigerian president, Aisha Buhari, has advised the ruling party, APC, that any government it leads should consider only card-carrying members for political appointments.

She made the call at a dinner to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura Stadium, Kastina State on Thursday.

Mrs Buhari’s statement at the dinner was sent to PREMIUM TIMES by her spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna.

This paper reported how Mrs Buhari in an unusual outburst last year alleged that a cabal of just two or three persons had caged her husband and was driving people who should help his government away from him.

She said the cabal had created so many problems for her husband, to the point of disconnecting him from the millions of Nigerians who voted for him in the 2015 presidential elections.

She said most of the officials of the government were unknown to the president and the first family, adding that they were usurpers who did nothing to help the APC struggle in 2015.

Speaking in the same vein on Thursday, Mrs Buhari noted that the constitution of the party specifies that appointments to offices in an APC-led government should go to card-carrying members.

She, therefore, advised that the party constitution should be respected.

She expressed appreciation over the support that the party enjoyed in the last presidential election, especially from women and youth and assured them that the government will do more to improve their lives.

“I wish to thank the women and youth of this country for the number of votes they gave President Buhari in the 2019 election and to assure that he will continue to do his best to make Nigeria a better country.”

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, praised the electorate for choosing Mr Buhari, whose integrity, he said, is time-tested.

He assured them that the second term of the president will result in development in all spheres of endeavour.

He commended Mrs Buhari for her initiative of engaging women and youth during the presidential campaign, which he said resulted in the massive votes recorded.

Goodwill messages were delivered by many politicians, including the Woman Leader of the APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, Binta Muazu, and Fatuhu Mohammed, the senator representing the Daura District.

The event was attended by the wife of the Governor of Katsina State, Zakiyya Masari; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, and wife of the Minister of Interior, Hadiza Dambazau.