International Women’s Day: PTCIJ, WSCIJ, FIDA celebrate Nigerian women

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, (PTCIJ), Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and the International Federal of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) have joined other groups in the country to mark the International Women’s Day, (IWD) 2019.

The event which is marked every March 8 is intended to advance the cause of women all over the world.

This year’s theme of the IWD is “think equal, build smart, innovate for change” while the global campaign slogan is: #BalanceforBetter.

Both themes are intended to motivate women and further bridge the gap between them and men with the aim of ensuring an improved world.

PTCIJ said arrangements have been made for a ‘tweet meet’ in support of women in the media.

“We will be engaging four panellists who are journalists and advocates for equality to highlight the issues around women in the media and discuss solutions to these problems.

“Our panelists will include: Tolulope Adelerun- Balogun Lekan Otufodurin, Mariam Laushi and Wemimo Adewumi on Twitter by 10:00- 12:00 pm (8th March 2019).

“We invite you to be a part of the conversation and interactive session by following @ptcij @freepressunlimited @premiumtimesng using the hashtags #Move4Women #BalanceforBetter #IWD19,” the statement said.

A similar tweet session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. was announced by the WSCIJ.

This session is organised by the WSCIJ through its Report Women NETWORK (REWON): collection of female journalists, cum fellows of the Wale Soyinka Centre.

The WSCIJ added that it will use the hashtags: #IWD2019 and #REWON during session.

In a similar message, FIDA also celebrated women in the country, as part of events to mark the day. It called on them to stand up against gender right abuses of any kind.

“FIDA Nigeria celebrates our great and courageous women achievers at all levels, who against all odds are breaking chains, pushing boundaries, climbing ladders and standing tall in all sectors of society,” FIDA said in a statement signed by its country Vice President Rhoda Tyoden.

The association acknowledged the increase in women in various parts of the economy, but lamented ”obvious disparity in the levels of growth”.

“FIDA Nigeria calls for a greater gender balance, all round, at all levels and in all its ramifications. This is absolutely necessary because of the great benefits that will accrue to our communities and our nation. A balance will be for the better because where everyone is carried along, given equal opportunities, rights and benefits, peace and social justice will reign and consequently, we get a productive and progressive nation where everyone is opportune, without discrimination, to play any key roles they desire based on their strengths and merit.

“We encourage the men to support gender parity. We need more #HeForShe champions to be our allies, collaborate with us as advocates for and champions for change as we seek to strike the gender balance. We need more progressive mindsets for inclusiveness,” the statement said.