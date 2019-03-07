N6.3 bn alleged fraud: Court adjourns case against ex-Plateau gov to April 9

Ex Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang. [PHOTO CREDIT: Punch Newspapers]
The State High Court in Jos, on Thursday adjourned to April 9, hearing in ex-Governor Jonah Jang’s alleged N6.3 billion fraud case to enable prosecuting counsel conclude submissions.

Mr Jang, now a senator and Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the Plateau Government House, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over fraud alleged committed between September 2010 and October 2014.

The duo is facing a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering allegedly committed when Mr Jang was governor of Plateau.

The EFCC had alleged that the defendants conspired to defraud the state of N6.3bn, via illegal acts.

The anti-graft agency said the acts were contrary to, and punishable under sections 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act) 2011, as amended.

When the case came up for continuation of hearing before Justice Daniel Longji of High Court IV, Jos, on Thursday, two prosecution witnesses were taken into evidence.

However, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the defense Counsel to Mr Jang, applied for an adjournment to enable him attend to some pressing needs.

“My Lord I am aware we have earlier fixed March 5, March 6 and March 7, for this case, but I am afraid I cannot continue up to tomorrow due to a pressing issue before me.

“I will like to apply for an adjournment if it pleases My Lord since l have conferred with my learned silk, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, for understanding, ” Mr Ozekhome pleaded.

Mr Longji then granted the adjournment of the case, as sought, to April 9 and April 10, for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)

