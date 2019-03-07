Properties destroyed as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna

Related News

Many cars were destroyed when rival party supporters clashed in Kurmin Gwari in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The clash between loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left a yet to be ascertained number injured, residents said.

Calm had returned to the area when PREMIUM TIMES visited Thursday morning, although some shops were still shut.

Residents who spoke with this newspaper said the clash was between supporters or the state House of Assembly candidate of the APC and that of the PDP.

“I was indoors. It was a party clash, not a community clash,” Israel Ademola, a resident said.

“They said PDP was attacked in Barnawa before yesterday, so, the PDP did their retaliation yesterday. I heard some people were injured but nobody died in the attack.”

His account was the same with other residents most of who claimed to have stayed indoors while the clash lasted.

Police spokesperson in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said there was no casualty as normalcy was restored as soon as the police were hinted.

He added that the police were on the trail of the perpetrators.

“It was a clash between political thugs where a candidate of the state assembly was holding a rally. They passed by an area that is dominated by opposition party so the thugs of the two parties had a clash.

“Initially there were policemen giving covering to the place but you know with the multitude reinforcement had to come. So we were able to restore normalcy in time without allowing it to escalate to loss of life.

“There was no loss of life, the only thing is that while they were pelting stones at each other, it affected some vehicles parked on the road. It was contained immediately. We are making serious efforts to see that we arrest the perpetrators,” he told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone Thursday morning.

Elections for the governorship and State House of Assembly seats will hold on Saturday, March 9.