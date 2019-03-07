Truck crushes three persons to death in Ogun

Trucks parked used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit:

Three persons were on Wednesday evening killed in an accident involving a truck loaded with granite, around Talabi village, inbound Abeokuta on the Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident, which occurred in the evening, involved a Honda car marked NPK 186 PM, Toyota Corolla marked FST 04 ER, and a truck with registration number KJA 931 XH.

“The Honda car, inbound Sagamu, had tyre burst, lost control and veered to the other side of the road, hitting the oncoming Toyota Corolla inbound Abeokuta.

“However, the truck that was behind the Toyota car in an attempt to avoid hitting other vehicles from behind veered into the bush and in the process hit three onlookers who were standing by the roadside, killing them on the spot.

“Six people were involved in the accident, three male adults and three female adults. Three persons were killed while three others were injured,’’ he said.

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the accident vehicles were taken to Ibara Divisional Police Office, while the driver of the truck had been arrested.

He said that the injured were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), while the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.

Reacting to the accident, Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, urged motorists to obey advice given to them by its rescue team in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Mr Oladele told NAN in Ota, Ogun that the truck driver had earlier been flagged down by the rescue operation’s team.

The sector commander said that the advice became necessary for the motoring public because such an accident scene could be dangerous and sometime could lead to other accidents if necessary prevention was not taken.

According to him, the team was trying to rescue victims from a fatal accident while this speeding truck was flagged down but refused to stop and rammed into the accident victims.

“The incident was unfortunate and FRSC condoles with the families of the victims.

“I pray that the Lord will grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest,’’ Mr Oladele said.

He said that legal proceedings would commence against the reckless driver.

Mr Oladele, however, warned motorists to desist from disobeying rescue operation team’s advice in order not to face the wrath of the laws.

(NAN)

