Appeal Court to deliver ruling on Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect election materials

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal is currently hearing the ex- parte motion filed by the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The motion, which contains six prayers, is seeking an order of the court to allow inspection and production of the electoral document used by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the conduct of the presidential election, to enable the applicant institute and maintain an election petition.

In arguing the motion, the lead counsel representing Mr Abubakar and the PDP, Chris Uche, said the purpose of the motion is to help the petitioners institute and maintain their petition at the tribunal.

A three-member panel of the tribunal sitting in Abuja reserved ruling for an hour’s time after listening to the submission of counsel to the Complainants.

The panel, led by Abdul Aboki, also ordered the complainants’ lawyer to furnish the tribunal with relevant authorities supporting his argument in the case.

Details later…