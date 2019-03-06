Election: We’re satisfied with Buhari’s votes – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter page of Rotimi Amaechi]
The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in last Saturday’s election.

“We are satisfied with the votes he (Mr Buhari) scored,” said Rotimi Amaechi, the director-general for the Buhari campaign when he addressed the press at the campaign secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday. “Don’t forget his votes (in the 2015 election) in South-east put together was 198 [000]; in Rivers State, he scored 65,000 – they were writing results then.”

In the 2019 presidential poll, Mr Buhari scored 15,191,847 votes. His closest challenger and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 11,262,978 votes.

“15.5 million Nigerians came out and said Buhari we are satisfied with what you are doing. But again we must be humble in victory,” Mr Amaechi said.

He said the press briefing was organised to “thank Nigerians”.

On the petition to the United Nations by the PDP over the alleged militarisation of elections, Mr Amaechi said there could not be external interference with Nigeria’s internal affairs.

The PDP and Mr Abubakar have vowed to challenge Mr Buhari’s victory in court.

