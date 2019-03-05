PDP leaders march to INEC office, protest presidential election

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) marched to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday to protest the outcome of the presidential election.

According to a tweet by INEC, Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman, led many of his party’s supporters to the commission’s office at Maitama around 3 p. m. on Tuesday.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have rejected the result of the presidential election and vowed to challenge it in court.

The opposition party also accused the army of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the elections

“Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party led by the party’s Chairman, Uche Secondus were at the INEC hqtrs today to complain about the role of security agents in the Feb 23rd Presidential and NASS polls,” INEC wrote in its tweet.

The commission said some of its national commissioners, May Agbamuche-Mbu, Mohammed Haruna and Antonia Simbine, received the protesters.

