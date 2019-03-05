Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku felicitate with Obasanjo at 82

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have all felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he celebrates his 82nd birthday on Tuesday.

Mr Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu described Mr Obasanjo as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

Mr Obasanjo supported Mr Buhari during the 2015 elections. He however, switched his allegiance to his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2019 election.

Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar to win a second term.

Mr Buhari in the statement Tuesday acknowledged that “regardless of our political differences with Obasanjo, I still hold him in the highest esteem because his contributions to the development of the country overshadow those differences.”

He also said, “Chief Obasanjo gave a good account of himself and inspired his juniors with his wit and other leadership skills.”

According to Mr Buhari, “Nigeria’s successful transition to democratic rule in October 1979 was one of Mr Obasanjo’s remarkable contributions to national development.”

“As he celebrates his 82nd Birthday Anniversary, I wish Chief Obasanjo more good health, knowledge and wisdom in the service of Nigeria and humanity,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Jonathan, who was defeated by Mr Buhari in 2015 earlier on Tuesday took to his verified Twitter page to send Mr Obasanjo birthday wishes.

“Baba, I rejoice with you today on the occasion of your 82nd birthday. Indeed, you have been a great asset to our nation and your service to humanity has been exemplary.

“May God continue to bless you with strength and good health even as you enjoy more glorious years on earth,” he wrote.

In the same vein, Mr Abubakar used Twitter to celebrate his former boss.

“A very happy 82nd birthday to you, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. No living Nigerian has given as much to Nigeria in peacetime and in war as you have. May almighty God grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria and the world at large,” Mr Abubakar twitted.