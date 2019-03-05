Buhari congratulates Obasanjo at 82

President Buhari and Obasanjo
President Buhari and Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

In a statement to mark Mr Obasanjo’s 82nd birthday anniversary, President Buhari acknowledged that “regardless of our political differences with Obasanjo, I still hold him in the highest esteem because his contributions to the development of the country overshadow those differences.”

He said, “Chief Obasanjo gave a good account of himself and inspired his juniors with his wit and other leadership skills.”

According to Mr Buhari, “Nigeria’s successful transition to democratic rule in October 1979 was one of Obasanjo’s remarkable contributions to national development.”

“As he celebrates his 82nd Birthday Anniversary, I wish Chief Obasanjo more good health, knowledge and wisdom in the service of Nigeria and humanity”, President Buhari said.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Mr Obasanjo has been one of the most vocal critics of Mr Buhari. He supported Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election. Mr Abubakar lost to Mr Buhari in results announced by the electoral commission, INEC.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.