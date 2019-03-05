What the weather would look like on Wednesday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with thundery activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

In the agency’s daily Weather Outlook released on Tuesday, in Abuja, it predicted partly cloudy-to-cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius over the central cities.

It also predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Lokoja, Benue and Mambilla Plateau axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and dry conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

According to it, Southern states will experience cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“Scattered thunderstorms are probable over the entire southern region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

“We expect build up in weather activities over the country in the next 24 hours,” it predicted.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.