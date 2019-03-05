What the weather would look like on Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with thundery activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

In the agency’s daily Weather Outlook released on Tuesday, in Abuja, it predicted partly cloudy-to-cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius over the central cities.

It also predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Lokoja, Benue and Mambilla Plateau axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and dry conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

According to it, Southern states will experience cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis.

“Scattered thunderstorms are probable over the entire southern region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

“We expect build up in weather activities over the country in the next 24 hours,” it predicted.

(NAN)